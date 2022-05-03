Mother of 3 arrested for shooting teen in face; her callous reaction

A mother of three was arrested in the shooting of a 17-year-old girl in a road rage incident on May 1. Douglas Police Major JR Davidson told 11 Alive News that the shooting took place on the highway.

Ashlyn Crouch was allegedly shot in the face by a woman who was following a group of teenagers in a car. The other teens in the car told police the shooter followed them for 15 miles before opening fire.

One of the teens took a picture of the suspect during the incident. Police posted the picture that night, and 30-year-old Brittney Griffith turned herself in. During the incident, Griffith’s children, ages 4 to 9, were in the back seat.

Griffith was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of cruelty to children, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

During her bond hearing on May 2, Griffith told the judge that she went to go get her nails done after the shooting.

“That just blows my mind,” Dianna Crouch, Ashlyn’s mom said to WSB-TV. “That makes me think she had no remorse.”

Griffith was denied bond.