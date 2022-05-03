Nicki Minaj shares what she struggled to contain during the Met Gala

Nicki Minaj – who famously missed last year’s event due to its vaccine mandate — wore a Burberry feathered bustier gown, which she teamed with leather leggings and a matching baseball cap, to fashion’s biggest night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2 and she admitted her dress was struggling to contain her cleavage.

She joked to the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: “The only unplanned thing about my look is my boobs popping out, because they made my cup size a little small. Enjoy these t——, ’cause y’all ain’t gonna see that ever again.”

Minaj, who had gemstones all over her chest, arms and face, was particularly happy with her leather hat and admitted it had been a dealbreaker for her when it came to wearing the Riccardo Tisci-designed ensemble.

“I’m obsessed with the hat. I didn’t want to do the look if I couldn’t do the hat, so [Riccardo] let me wear the hat!” she gushed.

The 39-year-old star was at the event — which had the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” and a dress code requesting “gilded glamour” — with Riccardo, who is Burberry’s creative director.

“I’m here with my baby, Riccardo Tisci, that’s really my friend, so I’m here supporting him,” she said.

In September, Minaj revealed she would be unable to attend the 2021 Met Gala, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, because all guests had been told they must be vaccinated against the virus.