Find out what these Black men did to a 12-year-old boy to earn life sentences

On May 3, 2022, two men were found guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy in Brookhaven, Georgia, in 2o18. They both received life sentences.

Kevin Armstrong was found guilty of two counts of aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and reckless conduct. He was sentenced to two life sentences plus 29 years in prison.

Armstrong’s co-defendant, Kevin Walker, pleaded guilty to similar charges in March 2022. He entered a guilty plea on three counts of aggravated child molestation, and reckless conduct. He received a life sentence with 40 years to be served in prison.

In 2018, a 12-year-old boy was walking home from his bus stop in Dekalb County after missing the bus to school. Walker saw the boy and lured him into his apartment. Once they were inside, Walker threatened the boy and then sexually assaulted him. Walker then called Armstrong, and he went to the apartment and sexually assaulted the boy also.

The two men then gave the boy $5 and threatened to harm him if he told anybody what happened. Walker was arrested that same day and named Armstrong as the second suspect, and he was arrested three days later.

When Walker was arrested, he told police that he was HIV-positive, which led to the reckless conduct charges against him and Armstrong. They were both denied bond in 2018 and have been in jail since their arrests.