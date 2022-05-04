WNBA All-Star Dearica Hamby shares how motherhood impacted career

Dearica Hamby has built quite the basketball resume, which boast honors like; Georgia high school state champion, Wake Forest all-time leading scorer, 2015 No. 6 draft pick, two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year, Jordan Brand athlete and 2021 WNBA All-Star.

There are no accomplishments, however, that Hamby holds closer to her heart than being a mother.

“It’s just giving me a sense of purpose,” Hamby told rolling out.

In September, San Antonio Stars officials announced Hamby would miss the remainder of the season due to her pregnancy. The star forward gave birth at 23 to baby girl Amaya and returned to the court in 2017.

In 2018, the franchise moved to Las Vegas and drafted A’ja Wilson, the 2020 MVP whom Hamby refers to as her “bestie.” Hamby has developed an inseparable bond with teammates like Wilson and guard Kelsey Plum throughout the past few seasons, especially in 2020 when the team played in the “Wubble,” during the summer in midst of the COVID-19 shutdown. Amaya came with Hamby to the Wubble and became a social media and television sensation within the women’s basketball community.

“Everyone would say that since I’ve had Amaya, my style of play has kind of changed,” Hamby said. “I’ve always been an aggressive player and high-energy, but there’s just a sense of urgency. I’d say I play hard 95 percent of the time, but I try not to take any play for granted.”