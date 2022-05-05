A$AP Rocky’s seemingly veiled shot at Chris Brown for beating Rihanna (video)

Some media members and fans believe that Rihanna’s boyfriend took a thinly-veiled swipe at her long-ago boyfriend, fellow entertainer Chris Brown, in Rocky’s latest single “D.M.B”

Brown, a rising superstar in 2009 who boasts such smash hits as “Loyal” and “Deuces,” was convicted of beating Rihanna on the eve of the Grammy Awards in 2009. He escaped jail time and did five years probation despite the severity of her facial wounds. However, Brown was maligned and vilified from coast to coast for his combustible temper and his egregious loss of control.

Brown admitted later that the violent episode made him feel like a monster and would haunt him forever.

A$AP Rocky may be adding to Brown’s prophecy as some of the lyrics in the song seem to reference that domestic assault 13 years ago.

In “D.M.B.,” an acronym that means “DAT$ MAH B!*SH,” Rocky spits this: “I don’t beat my b—-, I need my b—-.”

The corresponding video was uploaded to social media on Thursday, May 5, 2022, which includes A$AP and Rihanna exchanging nuptials, replete with gold grills that say “Marry Me” and “I Do.”

As most pop culture fans know by now, Rihanna is very pregnant with their first child together, and both reportedly want to get married soon.

Check out the video to the song “D.M.B.” below: