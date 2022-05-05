Keyshia Cole rushed to the emergency room

Songstress Keyshia Cole had to race to the emergency room after experiencing pain in her chest.

The “Heaven Sent” soulstress, 40, admitted that she was suffering mentally to the point where she could “literally feel [her] heart hurting.” This most likely emanates from the immense pressure that she’s feeling these days, and more importantly because of the loss of her mother, father and beloved pooch within a six month period in 2021.

Fans were taken aback when the Oakland, California, native announced that she was hanging up the microphone as she readies her final album release. Also, Cole has a stacked schedule these days and she admits that she didn’t take account of how much pressure she was under until she exhibited physical symptoms.

Cole explained to her seven million Instagram followers on May 4, 2022, of her recent ordeal and setback and that she hopes to manage it better in the future.

Last year was an overwhelmingly traumatic one for Cole and her family and undoubtedly contributed to her strong outer armor cracking under duress recently. Cole lost her mother, Frankie Lons, to an accidental drug overdose during her birthday party on July 18, 2021.

Months later in November 2021, Cole’s adoptive father, Leon Cole, died after contracting the coronavirus. And just weeks after that, Cole’s miniature schnauzer and her best friend for 14 years, Lola, died from reported natural causes on Dec. 1, 2021.