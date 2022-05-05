This is what Kanye West did when Kim Kardashian joked about their divorce

Kim Kardashian hosted a late-night sketch show in October, and joked that she divorced Ye West because of his “personality” in her monologue.

The SKIMS founder – who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with the “Stronger” hitmaker – has revealed her ex-husband was upset with her for not saying that she “filed” for divorce, while he also took offense to her referring to him as just a “rapper.”

Apparently, Ye took it so badly that he stopped communicating with the mother of his four kids.

“He walked out on ‘SNL’, mid-monologue, so I haven’t talked to him since,” Kardashian said on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”

“He’s upset at the fact that I said the reason I divorced him [and] used the word ‘divorced.’ He wished I said the word ‘filed’ instead of divorce. And he was upset that I also said he was a rapper.

“He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper, I can’t believe you said rapper.’”

Kardashian said she stood by the controversial star even when he gave “so many speeches and things that have not been the most comfortable,” she explained. “That was my partner and I stood by him, I would never embarrass him.

“He’s so used to getting exactly what he wants … I’ve never seen anything like it, good for him, but it’s not gonna happen here.”

Kardashian also insisted it was just a bit of fun and although she tries her best to have a good relationship with West for the sake of their kids, she didn’t have the time to deal with her ex’s issues, as she was preparing to take her baby bar exam in a bid to become a lawyer at the time.

“It’s all fun and games and apparently it wasn’t to him,” she said. “We have four kids together, I always want to have a good healthy relationship with him. But after ‘SNL’ happened, I felt, okay, I need to now focus on the bar and I need to get new energy.”

Kardashian said of her ex in the monologue: “I’ve been very blessed in this life, and I’m grateful for everything, honestly, all the ups, all the downs. I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids.

“So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that [is] comedy. And if there’s one thing I strive to be, it’s genuine.”