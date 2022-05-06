Find out how a woman lost her mother and husband at the hands of her stepdad

A Lawrenceville, Georgia, man is accused of shooting and killing his wife before being confronted by his stepdaughter and her husband.

Bernie Mack, 61, was arrested on May 5 in the death of his 61-year-old wife Bridget Mack and son-in-law Jeremy Santos, 36. Mack is facing one count of malice murder and two counts of each of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Gwinnett County police were called to the neighborhood after getting reports of an aggravated assault. They found Bridget Mack dead inside the house and Santos lying dead outside a vehicle down the street.

According to the investigation, Bridget Mack’s daughter and son-in-law went to the home to check on Bridget after she did not arrive at their house as expected. When they arrived at the house, Bridget Mack was found dead from a gunshot wound.

The couple saw Bernie Mack in the subdivision while they were leaving, which escalated into a confrontation that ended in gunfire, killing Santos.

Bernie Mack remained on the scene and was taken into custody without incident. The belief is that the initial shooting was the result of a domestic dispute between the Macks.