Steph Curry’s mom Sonya came ever so close to aborting her legendary son (video)

As the nation grips with the inevitable overturning of the groundbreaking law, Roe v. Wade, which will then outlaw abortion in America, Steph Curry’s mother, Sonya Curry, admits that she almost aborted her eldest son who is universally considered the greatest shooter of all time.

Steph Curry, as all basketball fans know, is a certified revolutionary and living legend who has changed the game for the foreseeable future, much like Julius “Dr. J” Erving and Magic Johnson did a generation ago. He is also a three-time champion and two-time MVP, including becoming the first-ever unanimous most valuable player award recipient in NBA history.

Sonya Curry made the admittance on the eve of her debut memoir, Fierce Love.

The ex-wife of NBA sharpshooter Dell Curry said she considered aborting Steph, which would have been her second abortion. But she said on the Luke Norsworthy podcast that something in her spirit changed the second time she got pregnant with another unplanned pregnancy.

“If I would’ve gone through that, there would’ve been no Wardell Stephen (Steph) Curry II. You know, God had a plan for that child, and, just the spirit interceding at that moment, in a way that I didn’t even know at the moment was happening… just spoke to again the purpose of faith. “

As the legend goes, Steph Curry’s arrival on earth was a case of supreme serendipity. Sonya Curry eventually gave birth to her son Steph Curry in the same city (Akron, Ohio) and the same hospital (Akron General) that LeBron James was born four years earlier. Wardell “Dell” Stephen Curry Sr. was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers back in the late 1980s when the franchise was located in the Richfield Coliseum back then, which is closer to Akron than Cleveland.

Cleveland and Akron are about 40 miles apart in Northeast Ohio.

Check out Sonya Curry’s revealing interview on Luke Norsworthy’s podcast here at https://www.instagram.com/p/CdEOUjrJUVJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=31632f88-71db-44b5-a370-fdc1770482ed.

Next, listen to Sonya Curry’s three children as they support their mother Sonya and join her on “Good Morning America” as she prepares for the release of her book.