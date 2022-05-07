Dave Chappelle could possibly be sued by his attacker

In a scenario that defies logic, Dave Chappelle could possibly be the defendant in a lawsuit filed by the man who actually attacked him, a legal expert explains.

A 23-year-old aspiring rapper named Isaiah Lee raced on stage and tackled Chappelle while he performed before a packed house at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles television station KTLA spoke with a legal analyst about what took place at the entertainment venue on May 3, and the possible repercussions to Chappelle.

“Believe it or not, Dave Chappelle and his team may be facing some civil liabilities when all of the dust settles,” attorney Alison Triessl told KTLA.

“If the threat was over and he was no longer a danger, and had been restrained, they can not take revenge on Mr. Lee.”

The matter arises because of what Chappelle said during the after-party at a swanky hotel later in the night. Chappelle reportedly discussed the attacker’s injuries and appeared pleased that Lee got beaten.

“I felt good my friends broke his arm,” he said, according to TMZ. Those recorded words may come back to haunt him, Triessl stated.

“It is very possible that Dave Chappelle’s own words, where he says that he roughed the guy up, can be used against him in a potential civil matter down the line.”

What will probably make more sense to people is that the Hollywood Bowl could be held liable as well, Triessl advised. Despite the fact that security managed to confiscate cell phones from attendees at the gate, the venue’s negligence enabled Lee to get his fake gun with a real blade into the stadium.

LAPD later told the media that Lee did not brandish the weapon when he stormed the stage, but that it was found in the bag he was carrying after he was forcefully subdued backstage. The L.A. City Attorney’s office has charged Lee with four misdemeanors after the L.A. County district attorney declined to take the case.