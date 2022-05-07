Diversity leader Zafar Brooks touts the importance of being tech savvy

Zafar Brooks is the vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at Infoblox. He leads the supplier diversity policy, eight employee resource groups, cultural celebrations, a diversity website, diversity training, a diverse student certification program, an HBCU/HSI tech career immersion program, and the Infoblox KIND program.

Brooks talked with rolling out about the importance of technology in today’s world, being skilled and ready to pivot in your career, and how to avoid imposter syndrome.

How important is technology becoming in people’s lifestyles and career paths?

Technology is sort of this ubiquitous industry, that’s with us. And it’s across all kinds of enterprises. In fact, a lot of your viewers may know that technology is the second-fastest-growing sector in the U.S. economy, which represents 10.2% of GDP. There are 12.2 million people today who are working in tech representing about 8% of the U.S. workforce. It is very much involved in a range of things that make our society better. I do this workshop with young people when we talk about what is technology. In many respects, in its simplest forms, technology is using innovation, to better the circumstances of humankind, and to more efficiently use our resources. The notion of working in technology, from different points of view, from different perspectives, is a great avenue. For many of our young people, perhaps they simply haven’t been exposed to this sector.

How important is it to be skilled and ready to pivot in your career?

We should be lifelong learners, and as we get exposed to new things, as we learn new things, we find out new opportunities and new places for us. The folks used to say the best way to get ready is to stay ready because you never know when that opportunity is going to present itself. I would say to young people always be intellectually curious, and ask the question, “why?” or ask the question “how,” because through that inquisition and exploration, one learns something that maybe they didn’t know before, and that opens up new avenues.

What are some strategies to use to prevent imposter syndrome?

Be confident in your own skin. I have said repeatedly that I’m unapologetically Black, that there’s just no question about that, that I am Black by the substance of who I am. Now, that doesn’t per se define my capacity or what I can do, or if there are any limitations to me. But I don’t apologize for my Blackness. I grew up in a certain part of Memphis, Tennessee, that was a primarily Black neighborhood. I went to an all-Black college, and so when I came into corporate America, I had a certain sense of confidence in my capacity, notwithstanding my race or ethnicity, because I felt I was prepared.