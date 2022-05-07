Ford’s F-150 Lightning has upped the ante with new electric vehicle

As car manufacturers continue to shift more toward electric vehicles, they also electrify the future with new and innovative vehicles. Ford Motor Company has upped the ante with the unveiling of their all-new, electric F-150 Lightning pickup.

For almost half of a century, Ford’s F-Series has been at the top of the list of truck sales. So it comes as no surprise that Ford has jumped in the driver’s seat with the intention of revolutionizing the future with their 2022 F-150 Lightning pickup truck.

Lightning is the smartest, most innovative F-150 that Ford has ever built, with the freedom of a 9.5-kilowatt smart power plant on wheels, software updates that can make it even better over time and Built Ford Tough capability. It is being branded as a small power plant on wheels, and is equipped with 10-kilowatts of power.

The coolest EV feature that debuts on the F-150 Lightning is the Ford Intelligent Backup Power which can turn your truck into the ultimate power source for your home. In case of a power outage at home, the Ford Intelligent Backup Power can keep the lights on for up to three days by powering home appliances, security systems and more.

8_16x9

22_FRD_F15_BEV_53725_16x9

2022 F-150 Lightning Pro

21_16x9

“Whether sheltering during a storm or trying to stay safe in a heatwave, customers can now use their trucks to give themselves power when they need it most,” said Ryan O’Gorman, energy services business manager. “F-150 Lightning is built for seamless transitions between charging your vehicle and powering your house when needed – and Ford is the first in the U.S. to offer this capability on an electric truck.”

Did I mention that the F-150 Lightning is fast? Ford offers fast-accelerating power. The Lighting is powered by dual in-board motors which still give consumers a maximum available 2,235-pound payload and up to 10,000-pound towing capacity. Even though it is electric consumers are not losing any of the desired features of a truck.

Ford continues to move the needle with innovative technology and design, just like the new 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting pickup truck. As more information is made available about this cool truck rolling out will keep you posted.