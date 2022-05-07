Rapper Donny Arcade tells aspiring artists to be ‘fearless’

Donny Arcade, a rapper, filmmaker and producer from Cleveland, recently discussed what has contributed to his success in the music industry, things he has learned over the years, and shares his advice for aspiring musicians dreaming of doing more.

When did you realize you wanted to be a rapper?

When I saw Bone Thugs n Harmony a group from my city , I knew I had to get in the game.

When did you become interested in music?

7 years old or so it was real early. I was intrigued with hip-hop and once I heard it, I didn’t want to be anything else.

What was your first creative position, and what did you learn that you apply today to your professional creative practice?

I always try to remain a student, forever learning. That’s what keeps me in the right frequency.

What three successful habits are a part of your daily routine that help you maintain your success, sanity and peace of mind?

Take action, have integrity, and be appreciative.

Who is your biggest music inspiration? Why?

Michael Jackson & Kanye West, they’re fearless.

What has changed drastically from when you first started creating?

My artistic confidence.

Freshman mistakes are common when you are learning. What were memorable mistakes you made early on?

Waiting to hit the button on things, you have to be proactive with your craft.

How does social media play a role in your industry?

It plays a big part, the goal is to connect with others and no better way to than with social media.

What collaborations do you see happening in the future?

I can see a Kanye West collaboration, he is definitely one I will like to collaborate with.

What are three of the best things about your career?

The fans of my music, the places where music takes me, and artistic expression.

What advice do you have for aspiring artists?

The advice I will give aspiring artists is to be fearless, stop letting music sit on the computer and put it out.

What’s next for you (What projects are you working on?) Can we get a sneak peek?

Absolutely, my most recent album Return of THOTH was just released and I’m currently working on my new album TIME MACHINE ..NFTs Are also in the near future.