Rapper Duke Deuce is authentic and crunk

Duke Deuce is having the time of life. The energetic Memphis, Tennessee, artist who exploded on the scene with the 2019 single “Crunk Ain’t Dead” is always truly himself on stage and credits it to the culture of his hometown.

On May 5 in Atlanta, the Quality Control artist headlined an event for Cxmmunity Media, a company that does it all from entertainment to e-sports. Cxmmunity is led by 29-year-old HBCU graduate Ryan Johnson. After the show, Deuce talked with rolling out about his background and who he sees coming up next out of his city.

How did you get connected with Ryan and Cxmmunity?

I think they threw an event for [Off]set before, Offset and I performed at that [event]. Somehow, they just ended up reaching out to the team and we linked up.

What does it mean to you to perform for a Black business like Ryan’s?

Come on, man. It means the most to me, bro. Black-owned, giving back, our people need that type of love and I’m here to support them.

You seem very progressive. You have two female DJs, how did that come about?

Memphis, mane. Everybody hustles in the city. Memphis is a city of hustlers. Somehow I just ran into those two, and I wanted them to be my DJs.

Speaking of Black women from Memphis, Glorilla has really gotten a lot of attention lately. How do you feel about her and the other female artists from Memphis?

Bro. I’m so f—ing proud of them. All of them are doing their thing, but Glo’s just going crazy, bro. Like, she’s in that moment of my “Crunk Ain’t Dead” right now. Aye, shout-out to her, shout-out to my boy Hitkidd too, he’s holding s— down over there. I wish them many blessings.

How’d you get that joy and confidence to be yourself and dance everywhere?

I’m honestly just being a Memphis n—-, bruh. … That’s what Memphis was back in the day and I’m really just keeping that same energy that I liked from Memphis and putting it back in their face. It makes me different because I’m just being myself.

When the allegations of Isaiah Rashad surfaced, you were one of the more vocal artists to come out and support him. Why was it important for you to be there for another Black man like that?

I got a thing against bullying. I don’t like that type of s—. I hate it, to be honest. There aren’t too many things I hate in the world, but I hate f—— bullying. Imma put it like this — half of the motherf—— that be talking s— and got something to say — they do the same s—. … Mane, everybody got something they do or like on the side. I ain’t saying I’m one of them, but at the same time, you ain’t finna clown the next motherf—– because of what they like. I don’t give a f—. Do what you do. That’s what Crunkstars are about.