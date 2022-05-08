Benzino blasts daughter Coi for supporting Eminem’s induction into HOF

Benzino ripped into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for inducting hip-hop legend, Eminem. The former star of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” barked online that there are a multiplicity of Black rappers who should have been given the honor before Slim Shady. He also accused the museum of disrespecting Black culture.

Therefore, Benzino became enraged when his daughter Coi Leray took to Twitter to throw support behind Eminem right after her father dissed Em and the Hall. This is but the latest of Benzino and Leray’s very public father-daughter feuds over the past couple of years. And this latest spat seems to have exacerbated their estrangement from one another.

Leray had this to say regarding Eminem.

I’m about love, equality, respect and forgiveness. I have nothing against Eminem, 25 years of my life all I know is he a very talented artist and actor ! (8 Mile was great) Let’s build bridges and get over them before you burn the bridge and burn with it. — TrendSetter ⭐️ (@coi_leray) May 5, 2022

Benzino was incensed that his only daughter would defy him and go against the family in such a profound way as to back the Detroit rapper whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

As far as the lil 🦜 who keeps talking about love and forgiveness. Well there’s this word called “loyalty” and a commandment that says “Honor thy Mother and Father” As far as burning bridges, there no bridge bigger than the one you burnt with your own blood. — Benzino (@IAMBENZINO) May 7, 2022

An exasperated Benzino said he realizes that while he loves his daughter, he has come to the conclusion that he’ll have to do so from afar.

“One day you will realize that the people in these blogs comment section do not really care about you like I do,” he continued, “and your label execs will have you sell your soul to make millions. I LOVE AND ADORE my only daughter but I will just have to do it from a distance.”