Silence the Shame and the Hawks empower youth during mental wellness event

Daily, a countless number of Americans cope with some form of mental disorder. Not to mention millions of youth who face the reality of silently living with some from of mental illness. So often people hide their pain due to the stigma associated with mental disorder. They are afraid to speak out or seek help.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. During the month, non-profit organizations such as Silence the Shame, Inc. took time to emphasize the importance of Mental Health. This year, CEO & Founder of Silence the Shame, Shanti Das teamed up with the Atlanta Hawks with the intent on focusing on the group of individuals whose voice often goes unheard – youth.

The efforts of both organizations spawned a day long event called The Youth Mental Wellness COPE (Community Outreach and Practice Effort) Clinic which was a series of wellness activities designed as a form of outreach for youth. On Saturday, May 7th, over one hundred youth came together for a series of wellness activities that taught youth how to normalize mental wellness conversations and erase the stigma around mental health challenges.

The day consisted of a fireside chat with Platinum recording artist Mooski, who shared stories about past traumas and depression, joining the U.S. Marines Corps before becoming an artist and how faith and music helped him maintain mental wellness. Also present, local clinician Kiana from T to Enterprises and health expert Marcia from Raw Yoga, taught the basics of yoga. The fun and festivities continued with the Hawks cheerleaders and Harry the Hawk, and cumulated with breakout sessions on financial wellness

Why was it so important to host a Mental Health event for youth with the Atlanta Hawks?

It was important for us to partner with the Atlanta Hawks because the Atlanta Hawks are already in the community doing so many wonderful things. A lot of our young kids go to the Hawks games, and so we thought they would be the perfect partner. And they allowed us to be able to put together this awesome day of programming.

How do you address tragic situations such as the suicide note on social media from a college student with young people?

Yes, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the freshmen cheerleader from Southern University who died by suicide earlier this week. That was really heartbreaking and tragic for so many. We do realize the fact that we need to do more events like this, for young folks so they can open up and share. Oftentimes, there’s so many pressures on teens, and then you add on social media and expectations of family to be great. It’s a lot and then you’re talking about we’re still coming out of a pandemic. And that’s what we are trying to do, along with the Hawks is create platforms for these teens to feel like there are safe spaces in the community for them to share and to get help and resources.

For more information on Mental Health recourses contact silencetheshame.com