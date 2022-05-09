August Alsina worries fans with talk about death and trying to survive

August Alsina has fans on edge after posting a rather deep message about his reflections on life as well as his struggle with death and his mental and physical health struggles.

Posing with his eyes closed and looking slightly disheveled, Alsina told his seven million IG followers that he’s trying to tune out the external stimuli that have him feeling some kind of way these days.

“My eyes appear to be closed here, That’s usually where I reside,” he captioned a photo where he clearly appears to be in altered state. “In a constant state of using my internal GPS to navigate my way through fields of war, betrayal, and self-doubt when the noise is too loud.”

Alsina, was also embroiled in the infamous “entanglement” with Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith a few years ago.

“Having not just site, but vision … has granted me the clarity to know that I’m on my walk to the BLISS of death, and having true peace with that. As I journey toward it, life’s experience and teachings require me to leave every part of myself all on the field.”

The 29-year-old singer encouraged himself to keep fighting even though he felt his death was inevitable.

“So before my funeral at any given moment, here’s a note to self, until then … ‘Just stay alive August!!’ You know it’s coming!” he continued. “You can tell from by the way, you slayed them demons they summoned. Through hell and high water, you will answer the call. For you cannot come back and revisit this place.”

The disturbed rapper ended on a cryptic note. “This message is written with love and the forward look to, more infinite life,” he said before adding, “Don’t panic.”

If you or your someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.