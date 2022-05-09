Chris Paul has words for Dallas fan who did this to his mom and wife (video)

While the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks were facing off during Game 4 of the NBA playoffs, some fans had inappropriate interactions with Chris Paul’s mom and wife.

Paul’s mom, wife, and kids attended the game in Dallas, and afterward, the Suns point guard had this to say on Twitter.

“Wanna fine the players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families … f— that!!,” Paul tweeted.

According to ESPN, a fan put his hands on Paul’s mom and pushed his wife, and his kids saw the entire interaction take place. According to another source, Paul’s wife was followed up the aisle when she left her seat. Minutes later, a video surfaced of a White kid and his mom being escorted out of the Dallas arena.

Paul can be seen in the clip yelling at the kid, “Hey, I’ll see you later.”

Chris Paul yells "I'LL SEE YOU LATER!" at a young fan that allegedly got physical with Paul's wife & mother during GM4. CP3: "Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families…f**k that!"pic.twitter.com/ZwdPHZC78b — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 9, 2022

In another video, Paul can be seen telling security guards, “He put his hands on my mom.”

The Mavericks organization was aware of the incident and released a statement: “The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with the American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”