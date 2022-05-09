Search
Former NBA player shot and killed in Florida

By Rashad Milligan | May 9, 2022

Adreian Payne at the 2014 NBA Draft. (Image source: Twitter – @Adreian_Payne)

Florida officials have reportedly confirmed the death of a former NBA player in Orlando on May 9.


Adreian Payne, 31, was found suffering from gunshot wounds after deputies received a call around 1:30 a.m. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Lawrence Dority, WESH reports.

Dority stayed at the scene and was transported to local headquarters where he was interviewed by homicide detectives and eventually arrested for first-degree murder.


Payne was a standout player for Michigan State, where he participated in the 2014 NCAA Dunk Contest and played alongside Draymond Green from 2010-12. Green tweeted a group of heartbroken emojis following the news of Payne’s death.

At Michigan State, Payne was also known for his friendship with Lacey Holsworth, a young girl who battled cancer. Holsworth was 8 when she died in April 2014, months before the NBA Draft. Payne’s draft-day suit included a tribute to Holsworth. The Atlanta Hawks selected him with the 15th overall pick, and he went on to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic. He spent the last few years of his life playing overseas.

