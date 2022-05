Rashad Milligan started with rolling out in 2017 as an intern from Georgia State University. He went on to join the Douglas County Sentinel, The Valley-Times News, SB Nation's Peachtree Hoops and the Clarion Ledger under the USA Today Network before returning to rolling out as a senior staff writer in October 2021. Milligan has won awards for his work from the Southeastern Journalism Conference, Alabama Press Association, Mississippi Press Association and the Associated Press of Sports Editors.