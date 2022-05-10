Find out how a Black father took his daughter’s life in a fight with boyfriend

Florida police said on May 9 that a father fatally stabbed his daughter when she tried to break up a fight between him and her boyfriend.

51-year-old Laurence Green is being held on a manslaughter charge at Pinellas County Jail following the stabbing of his 22-year-old daughter Sidney Green on the evening of May 8. She was transported to Morton Plant Hospital where she later died.

Investigators did not say what the dispute was about.

Laurence was known for frequently posting about his daughters on Facebook, including Sidney. In a birthday post on Feb. 19, 2022, Laurence wrote “For the last 22 years of my life you have been my energy, my fire, my challenge, my anger, my resolve, my heart, my fury, my love, my baby, my daughter.”

Police did not say whether Sidney’s boyfriend was injured in the fight. His name has not yet been released.