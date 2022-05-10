Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Michael Blackson is not a fan of Ben Simmons after doing this to his fiancée

By Malik Brown | May 10, 2022
(Photo by Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

Michael Blackson was a special guest on Shannon Sharpe’s show “Club Shay Shay” on May 9 and let the listeners know about a certain incident with his fiancee and Ben Simmons.

Back in June 2021, Blackson tweeted this following the Philadelphia 76ers being eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs.


Simmons has been known on the basketball court for not taking shots, but he did the complete opposite with Blackson’s fiancé.

“He didn’t try to holla at one of my chicks, if he tried to holla at one of my sidekicks it wouldn’t matter. He tried to holla at my fiancé,” Blackson said to Sharpe. The sad thing is that Simmons knew about their relationship.


“[He] one hundred percent knew,” Blackson continued. “The thing about it, when it first happened, when she told me, she asked him about it like, ‘Isn’t Mike your friend?’ He denied it. Denied our friendship.”

According to Blackson, he and Simmons had been really good friends since he was drafted to Philadelphia.

“From the day he got drafted to us hanging out, parties, going to games together, I would fly out- he was like my homie, my little brother,” Blackson said. He went on to say that he introduced Simmons to his fiancé, and it didn’t take long for him to jump in her DMs.

Blackson had another chance to take a shot at Simmons during the show, but he said NBA fans are already handling that for him.

“I don’t have to roast him anymore, the whole world is roasting him,” Blackson said.

Category:
Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Comedian Michael Blackson becomes a US citizen (video)

Watch Michael Blackson propose to girlfriend on ‘The Breakfast Club’

Lil Duval dropping ‘Living My Best Life’ comedy special on streaming platforms

LisaRaye blasts Nicole Murphy for kissing married Antoine Fuqua