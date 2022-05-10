Michael Blackson is not a fan of Ben Simmons after doing this to his fiancée

Michael Blackson was a special guest on Shannon Sharpe’s show “Club Shay Shay” on May 9 and let the listeners know about a certain incident with his fiancee and Ben Simmons.

Back in June 2021, Blackson tweeted this following the Philadelphia 76ers being eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs.

Instead of trying to shoot his shot at his friend’s women in their dms he should be trying to shoot free throws, now he shot himself out of Philly. — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) June 21, 2021

Simmons has been known on the basketball court for not taking shots, but he did the complete opposite with Blackson’s fiancé.

“He didn’t try to holla at one of my chicks, if he tried to holla at one of my sidekicks it wouldn’t matter. He tried to holla at my fiancé,” Blackson said to Sharpe. The sad thing is that Simmons knew about their relationship.

“[He] one hundred percent knew,” Blackson continued. “The thing about it, when it first happened, when she told me, she asked him about it like, ‘Isn’t Mike your friend?’ He denied it. Denied our friendship.”

According to Blackson, he and Simmons had been really good friends since he was drafted to Philadelphia.

“From the day he got drafted to us hanging out, parties, going to games together, I would fly out- he was like my homie, my little brother,” Blackson said. He went on to say that he introduced Simmons to his fiancé, and it didn’t take long for him to jump in her DMs.

Blackson had another chance to take a shot at Simmons during the show, but he said NBA fans are already handling that for him.

“I don’t have to roast him anymore, the whole world is roasting him,” Blackson said.