Find out why J. Cole attended this graduation after a promise he made in 2013

J. Cole has always been a stand-up guy, and he continued to show that as he stuck to a promise he made back in 2013.

On May 11, 2022, Cole was in attendance at Rowan University’s class of 2022 graduation ceremony in New Jersey. He wasn’t there for a family member or close friend, but for a fan he connected with on social media almost a decade ago.

The graduate was Cierra Bosarge, and in 2013 she called in to a radio station to ask Cole towish her a happy birthday. Three months later, the student received a call from the rapper, and also an invitation to meet him in person. When they met, Bosarge says she gave Cole a letter.

In an interview with Complex in 2o15, Bosarge explained what the message was about. “In the letter, it says all I went through,” Bosarge said. “With being adopted, my parents being hooked on drugs, in and out of prison. At the time, both parents were in prison, so I asked him [if] he could come to my graduation since they can’t.”

Cole said that he would attend the high school graduation, but only if she got into a four-year university. Cole attended her high school graduation in 2015 to fulfill his promise, and now Cole has gone a step further to show his support seven years later.

Bosarge posted on her Twitter pictures of her and Cole after her college graduation, with rap lyrics of his song “Nobody’s Perfect.”

J. Cole kept his promise 🤞 pic.twitter.com/JEymKJsqAy — Cole (@Jcolevillle) May 11, 2022

Cole’s manager and co-founder of Dreamville, Ibrahim Hamad, also congratulated the graduate on her accomplishment.