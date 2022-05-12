Kendrick Lamar revealed this surprise on his new album cover

Kendrick Lamar – who welcomed a daughter into the world with fiancee Whitney Alford in July 2019 – has unveiled the cover art for the upcoming album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. The artwork shared on Instagram shows the rapper holding his daughter with a roped crown of thorns around his head, while his partner Whitney can be seen cradling a newborn on the bed.

It appears Lamar has more exciting news to drop.

According to TMZ Hip Hop, the couple – who hadn’t publicly announced they were expecting another child – have indeed welcomed their second baby into the world.

In the video for the new single ‘The Heart Part 5,” Lamar refers to his wife and “kids,” suggesting his partner has given birth and that they may have even tied the knot.

The “Money Trees” star recently used his website oklama.com to announce that the follow-up to 2017’s “Damn” will drop on Friday, May 13.

Kendrick shared the news for the hotly-anticipated album after teasing it in August 2021, labeling it his “final TDE album,” in reference to the label Top Dawg Entertainment.

At the time, the page read: “May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Oklama.”

Lamar also hinted his comeback album comes as a double-disc.

A new image was uploaded to the rapper’s website and suggested Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers is split into two halves, as one CD is marked “MORALE” and the other “STEPPERS.”

Along with the two discs, a book with the same name as the album the rapper may also have penned a tome to accompany the LP.