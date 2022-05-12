Lakers’ advisor reportedly wants to trade LeBron James, keep Russell Westbrook

A major dust storm was created in the NBA when it was reported that former Hall of Fame coach and Los Angeles Lakers’ advisor Phil Jackson wants to trade all-time great LeBron James.

This revelation comes about a week after ESPN’s marquee host Stephen A. Smith also suggested the Lakers ship off King James which provoked widespread backlash.

Jackson, on the other hand, has been a close confidante of Lakers owner Jeannie Buss for over a decade. His resume is nearly impeccable and he towers over the coaching world after winning nine NBA championships with Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls and Kobe Bryant’s Lakers.

A Los Angeles Times reporter revealed on the “The Doug Gottlieb Show” that Jackson not only wants to get rid of King James and, just as shockingly, desires to keep Russell Westbrook.

“I’ve heard that Phil would like LeBron traded. I’ve just heard that. … I do know that Phil would like to keep [Russell] Westbrook and try to make it work with him,” said renowned sports reporter Bill Plaschke.

Jackson’s alleged desires hold more weight because he used to date Buss and has earned Buss’ trust over the years. Jackson is also deeply involved in the search for a new coach after Frank Vogel was fired at the end of the season.

King James is considered the Lakers’ lone valuable asset since Westbrook is considered a bust in Los Angeles and fellow superstar Anthony Davis has proven to be very injury prone.

The Lakers were considered the biggest disappointment in the league this season because, despite the presence of the three aforementioned players, the squad finished with a putrid 33-49 record and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Westbrook, in particular, was subjected to season-long castigation due to his poor outside shooting, being prone to turnovers and failing to play adequate defense.

Despite that, Jackson wants to retain Westbrook’s services for another year. Keep in mind that even with Jackson’s sterling coaching portfolio, he has been universally lambasted for his past player personnel decisions, particularly with the New York Knicks.