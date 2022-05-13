Find out why Travis Scott is being accused of causing a woman’s miscarriage

Travis Scott is among a list of defendants that are being named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by a woman that suffered injuries at the Astroworld festival tragedy that resulted in her having a miscarriage.

Shanazia Williamson and her husband Jarawd Owens say they were expecting, but her injuries caused the loss of her pregnancy.

“While in attendance at the festival, Shanazia was trampled and crushed resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child,” the lawsuit says. “In addition, Shanazia sustained injuries to her shoulder, back, leg, chest, stomach, and other parts of her body.” Williamson did not disclose how far along she was in the pregnancy.

There is a law in Texas that states that fetuses that die due to negligence can be grounds for a wrongful death lawsuit.

Williamson is also suing Live Nation, Scoremore Holdings, ASM Global, Harris Co. Sports & Convention, and other companies that put on the festival.

Scott is already facing a number of lawsuits for the festival that resulted in 10 people killed and many more being injured. There was also a $2 billion lawsuit filed by Texas trial attorney Thomas J. Henry on behalf of 280 victims.

In March 2022, Scott announced Project HEAL, a long-term series of philanthropy and investment efforts to honor the victims of the tragedy.

On May 7, Scott performed in Miami, marking his first performance since the Astroworld Festival.