Kanye West and Drake’s feud had Kendrick Lamar reflecting on his life

Kendrick Lamar released his much-anticipated album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers on May 13, and he already had people talking about one of the songs titled “Father Time,” in which he named-dropped Drake and Ye West.

The song is centered around having father issues and how it’s fueled and hurt Lamar over his lifetime. It wasn’t all about father issues, because later in the song Lamar dropped this bar.

“When Kanye got back with Drake, I was slightly confused. Guess I’m not as mature as I think, got some healing to do,” Lamar raps.

Drake and West, two of the biggest artists today, had a long-standing feud in the previous years. The most notable situation was when both rappers were working on new music, and then Pusha T exposed Drake’s son to the world in a diss song. From there, the relationship they had was over.

That’s when the diss songs came, and both have had their share of words for each other over the past few years.

In November 2021, the world was shocked when they saw both rappers posing for a picture along with J. Prince, and in December they took the stage together to perform for the Free Larry Hoover concert.

It looked like Lamar was keeping up with the beef while he wasn’t dropping any music, and just like everyone else was surprised, he was right with us having the same thoughts.