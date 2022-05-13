‘Tom Swift’ series diversifies portrayal of the Black experience

CW’s new Nancy Drew spin-off, Tom Swift, showcases Black voices and storylines in ways never seen before.

The series, which premieres at 9 p.m on Tuesday, May 31, follows a gay Black billionaire inventor who has a wealth of innovative tools and resources at his disposal. Set in the present day, the technology-laden series follows Swift, played by Tian Richards, on his mission to unravel the mystery of his father’s disappearance.

To solve the mystery Swift embarks on a sci-fi journey that removes him from the comfort of his life of luxury. As he takes on this challenge, a powerful group of dangerous people is dead set on impeding his success at every turn. One of Swift’s foes is Rowan, portrayed by Albert Mwangi, who is as also a member of the security detail for a congressman in Swift’s circle. Rowan’s interest in his mysterious past make him someone to keep an eye on.

For Richards, reprising his Tom Swift character from Nancy Drew, but as a standalone series, has driven much of his personal growth.

“I definitely feel a lot more grown this time around,” Richards said.

“Before I definitely had a bit of imposter syndrome, and I’ve been definitely finding myself in this space so seamlessly, and that’s a life experience that I’ll take with me.”

Tom Swift also does quite a bit of finding himself throughout the new series, and does not do so alone. Ashleigh Murray joins the show’s cast as Zenzi. She’s Tom’s closest friend, who tells him like it is, often causing the two to butt heads.

The alignment between portraying such a strong, prominent woman on screen and also in real life is especially rewarding for Murray.

“It’s so wonderful because I’ve always been a very mature person, even in my youth, it’s nice to be able to finally step and walk in that same maturity,” Murray said.

“It feels good to feel like a woman and to be received and respected as a woman.”

Hollywood legend LeVar Burton takes on the role of Barclay, Swift’s AI, a trusted longtime confidant who offers the wisdom of an older soul.

Some of the advice he gives will undoubtedly be to help Swift navigate his complicated relationship with his mother, Lorraine played by April Parker Jones).

There are many series with rich characters, ones with predominantly Black casts. There are series where the main character is gay, and series centered on technology. However, having all of these put together in one series is novel. It shows different and compelling perspectives of the Black experience.

For the producers and writers of the show, it’s about telling universally relatable stories, with characters who just so happen to be Black.

“It’s a show about a family, about people existing, that anyone can watch and identify with, even if they’re not the same color as the people on the screen,” series co-creator and executive producer Cameron Johnson told rolling out.

"It's just that we do it with some swag, and some good shoes."






