Vivica A. Fox trashed for calling death of Kevin Samuels ‘karma’

Actress Vivica A. Fox is being rebuked severely by fans after she called the sudden death of YouTube star and dating guru Kevin Samuels a case of “karma” coming back on him.

Fox, one of the four hosts of the hit Fox Soul show “Cocktails With Queens,” vehemently disagreed with a Twitter post by comedic actor Marlon Wayans who said that the late Samuels offered some healing through “some nasty a– medicine.”

Fox took the opportunity to go in on Samuels whom she denounced as a mean-spirited hypocrite.

“This man [Samuels] was a hypocrite, in my honest opinion,” Fox began with her response on the show. “He really was. I didn’t find anything about him to be healing. He insulted African American women on a consistent basis.”

Fox was incensed that Samuels allegedly called women with children over the age of 35 “leftovers.”

Fox continued, adding: “To me, he was a shock jock. So, the fact that he keeled over real quick and was supposedly with a woman that we don’t yet know the nationality … rest in peace,” she added with a raised eyebrow.

Claudia Jordan, one of the four hosts along with Fox, Syleena Johnson and LisaRaye, tactfully disagreed with Fox.

“I’m gonna say this, and people can be mad at me if they want to. Just because someone passes on it doesn’t mean we can’t say anything honest or negative about you. We can’t be held accountable for the things that we said while we were alive?”

Listen to Fox and her fellow hosts’ opinions of the deceased Samuels, followed by the responses to Fox’s fire.

Fans took umbrage with Fox’s remarks on Samuels, with one person stating in the comments section: “Gloating on someone’s death is tacky and shows you have no class!!” Another show follower asked, “Who are you to judge anybody? You mad the things he said applied to you! Grow up!!”

On Twitter, another detractor told Fox: