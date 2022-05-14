Bobby Brown said Whitney Houston would still be alive if this had happened

R&B crooner Bobby Brown has suffered a catastrophic string of deaths of those close to him that has left the singer feeling “daily heartbreak.”

In an exclusive snippet of his upcoming A&E Network documentary obtained by the Daily Mail, Brown is filmed visiting the graves of his legendary ex-wife Whitney Houston and their daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown. Brown also tragically lost his 28-year-old son, Bobby Brown Jr., to a drug overdose in Los Angeles in November 2020.

Brown believes that Houston would still be alive had he and Houston managed to remain married.

“I think we could have helped each other out. I think she would still be here if we hadn’t divorced, the Daily Mail quotes Brown as saying. “I wasn’t there. I beat myself [up] about it because I wasn’t there. I wish I could have been there for her.”

Brown, a member of the iconic Boston-based band New Edition, and his record-breaking singer-wife were famously in the throes of drug addiction and legal entanglements throughout their tumultuous marriage. An elder statesman in the music game who has now gained wisdom and perspective, Brown is convinced that the “Greatest Love of All” singer would still be among the living if they had avoided dangerous drugs and addiction.

“We had made our beds and had to lie in them. We always felt that our love was strong enough to overcome any obstacle put in front of us. We would still be together if it wasn’t for drugs. Drugs got the best of us.”

Cameras followed Brown as he traipsed reluctantly through the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey to visit the graves of Houston and his daughter for the first time. Brown kissed Whitney’s headstone while whispering, “I love you.”

While speaking to his ex-wife and daughter’s headstones, Brown said: “I brought you guys some flowers. Sorry I have not come by. Sorry, this is my first time. But you guys know I don’t like cemeteries,” the news site quotes.

“I know you are looking down watching me, watching your siblings. I hope you are taking care of little Bobby I know you guys are frightened up there. I miss you guys so much. Y’all take care of each other okay.”