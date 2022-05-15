Kendrick Lamar facing major backlash for featuring Kodak Black on his album

Kendrick Lamar is being ripped by his fans on socal media after featuring embattled rapper Kodak Black on his ironically-titled album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

K-Dot fans stampeded onto Twitter to trample over the Compton, Calif. rapper for featuring Kodak several times, particularly after Kodak pled guilty to assaulting a teen girl in his hotel room in 2016.

Preciate Da Opportunity My Gemini ♊️ Hebrew Brother ✡️ @kendricklamar 🤞🏿Beautiful Album🔥 pic.twitter.com/XasLFeQB7L — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) May 14, 2022

Kodak Black, aka “Yak,” was indicted for allegedly raping a teenage girl inside his hotel room in South Carolina in November of 2016. According to the reports, Kodak pled guilty to first-degree assault and was sentenced to 18 months probation. During the hearing, Kodak spoke to the victim, who watched the proceeding on a virtual live feed.

“I apologize this happened, and I’m hopeful we can all move forward,” he said.

Since the long-awaited release of the album, folks have lambasted Lamar for featuring Kodak in an effort to “redeem and reimagine problematic or a toxic individual in society” like Kodak throughout the album.

THREAD: I think that we've entered this annoying trend of "conscious" rappers/artists thinking they are doing something enlightening and/or edgy by attempting to redeem and/or reimagine problematic/toxic individuals in society. Kendrick Lamar sadly chose Kodak Black on purpose. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) May 13, 2022

Owens continued, saying: “The betrayal stings because these artists think they are giving these trash a– individuals ‘grace’ in a way that society isn’t — but they are actually perpetuating a violent cycle of divorcing them of true accountability,” he continued. “Why must Black women and others be denied justice?”

There's nothing noble, complex, or nuanced about Kendrick Lamar giving Kodak Black another check, platform, and audience at a time when he continues to be embroiled in so much controversy. Dude took a plea deal after being accused of raping a girl when she was in high school. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) May 13, 2022

Many fans agree with Owens.