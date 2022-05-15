Search
Kendrick Lamar facing major backlash for featuring Kodak Black on his album

By Terry Shropshire | May 15, 2022

 

Kendrick Lamar (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Kendrick Lamar is being ripped by his fans on socal media after featuring embattled rapper Kodak Black on his ironically-titled album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. 

K-Dot fans stampeded onto Twitter to trample over the Compton, Calif. rapper for featuring Kodak several times, particularly after Kodak pled guilty to assaulting a teen girl in his hotel room in 2016.


Kodak Black, aka “Yak,” was indicted for allegedly raping a teenage girl inside his hotel room in South Carolina in November of 2016. According to the reports, Kodak pled guilty to first-degree assault and was sentenced to 18 months probation. During the hearing, Kodak spoke to the victim, who watched the proceeding on a virtual live feed.

“I apologize this happened, and I’m hopeful we can all move forward,” he said.


Since the long-awaited release of the album, folks have lambasted Lamar for featuring Kodak in an effort to “redeem and reimagine problematic or a toxic individual in society” like Kodak throughout the album. 

Owens continued, saying: “The betrayal stings because these artists think they are giving these trash a– individuals ‘grace’ in a way that society isn’t — but they are actually perpetuating a violent cycle of divorcing them of true accountability,” he continued. “Why must Black women and others be denied justice?”

Many fans agree with Owens.

