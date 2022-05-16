Find out who R. Kelly has recently become jailhouse friends with

According to the New York Daily News, R. Kelly has found himself a new friend in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

Kelly has become jailhouse “buds” with Frank James, the accused New York subway shooter.

“They talk about TV shows. They go out to rec together. They’re buds,” an unnamed source said at the detention center.

Kelly is still awaiting his sentence from his sex-trafficking trial. In his indictment, prosecutors say he directed employees to obtain women for sex and sexually abused numerous women over a span of 25 years. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison.

On the other hand, James is facing up to life in prison for the New York City subway shooting on April 12, as he’s accused of opening fire on a train and injuring 10 people.

The grand jury charged James with carrying out a terror attack against a mass transit system and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. James pleaded not guilty to the charges on May 13.

Both James and Kelly are considered high-risk inmates and are being held in the same unit.