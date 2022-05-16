Search
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is a hooper’s paradise (photos)

By Rashad Milligan | May 16, 2022
The Pro Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is heaven for any lover of hoops. As you approach the museum, a walkway lined with benches dedicated to the game’s most notable coaches guides you into a world of basketball.

Once you walk through the doors, you’re greeted by memorabilia from some of the game’s greats.


LeBron James’ high school jersey and a pair of Amar’e Stoudemire’s shoes in the Basketball Hall of Fame. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

On the weekend of May 14-15, the venue hosted Red Bull and Team USA’s 3-on-3 tournament, which featured some of the best American pros who aren’t in the NBA or WNBA, but are in the country’s top college programs.

“It’s been pretty good,” Texas guard Rori Harmon told rolling out. “This is something different, [a] new opportunity for us younger ones, but it’s been fun. Good competition with people who’ve been playing for a really long time. You learn a little bit more about playing here, pick up something new and have a new experience.”


Texas guard Rori Harmon looks to make a pass at the 3×3 Nationals Tournament at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)
A shoe Tracy McGrady wore in honor of his slain childhood friend in 2003.
A Kobe Bryant shoe.
Luka Doncic, Candace Park, on a pavilion with Rudy Gobert’s and Damian Lillard’s jerseys in the James Naismith Hall of Fame.
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame hallway.
A game-worn Kobe Bryant jersey.
A jacket of NBA superfan James Goldstein in the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame.
Toronto Raptors fan Nav Bhatia in the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Devin Booker and Maya Moore’s jersey with a Jason Kidd game ball in the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Steph Curry’s Davidson College jersey. Aari McDonald, Dirk Nowitzki and UMBC court also shown.
Bill Russell’s jersey.
