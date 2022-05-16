The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is a hooper’s paradise (photos)

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is heaven for any lover of hoops. As you approach the museum, a walkway lined with benches dedicated to the game’s most notable coaches guides you into a world of basketball.

Once you walk through the doors, you’re greeted by memorabilia from some of the game’s greats.

On the weekend of May 14-15, the venue hosted Red Bull and Team USA’s 3-on-3 tournament, which featured some of the best American pros who aren’t in the NBA or WNBA, but are in the country’s top college programs.

“It’s been pretty good,” Texas guard Rori Harmon told rolling out. “This is something different, [a] new opportunity for us younger ones, but it’s been fun. Good competition with people who’ve been playing for a really long time. You learn a little bit more about playing here, pick up something new and have a new experience.”