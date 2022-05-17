Fan cries after getting A’ja Wilson jersey and tickets

Representation is important.

Not only is it important to have a diverse set of thinkers from [different] backgrounds making pivotal decisions, but it shows children that achieving amazing things is possible. In a league that has often highlighted its White players more than Black counterparts, A’ja Wilson is one superstar that has surpassed the statistics.

She has her own collaboration shoe with Nike, she was in Saweetie’s music video and on LeBron James’ “The Shop.” With her bubbly personality and openness to the imperfections she deals with like dyslexia, not only is the AKA one of the more marketable, but is also one of the most likable stars in all of women’s sports.

Wilson grew up in South Carolina, and decided to commit to the hometown school before it was the popular thing to do. That decision led to an NCAA Championship and a statue outside of the University of South Carolina’s basketball arena. Long story short, Wilson is, literally, a larger-than-life figure in the south.

So when Shakeria Hunter surprised her daughter, Kyn, with Wilson’s jersey and tickets to her first WNBA game against the Atlanta Dream in Georgia on May 13, Kyn couldn’t hold in her emotions.

my colleague surprised her daughter w/ an @_ajawilson22 jersey. She’s a HUGE fan… even down to wanting to play in the accessories like A’ja. to top it off, she THEN found out that she gets to attend her FIRST WNBA game tonight to see the @LVAces vs. @AtlantaDream. 🥹✅♥️ pic.twitter.com/4ZACJYW1vo — 𝗕. 𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗹 (@itsBTerrell) May 13, 2022

“My phone was blowing up,” Wilson told reporters during her May 16 post-practice availability. “My Twitter and Instagram. I just kept getting tagged and tagged in stuff, so I was like, ‘Alright. I think I can make this happen.'”

The “this” Wilson referred to was to personally meet her superfan in person. So after the star forward put up 15 points and seven rebounds in a 96-73 win over the Dream, she did just that.

This young fan received the surprise of a lifetime when she met @_ajawilson22 ❤️ @HighlightHER (via @LVAces) pic.twitter.com/Su19zLrG12 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 14, 2022

The Western Conference Player of the Week brought Kyn down behind the court at Gateway Center Arena, embraced her with a hug and signed two of her jerseys.

“I try to lay a foundation and plant a seed for the next generation to want to come and play in the WNBA,” Wilson, 25, said. “Not try to change up who I am, but just be me through and through.

“It’s crazy to even think a young lady looks at me that way. I remember when I used to be like that over Candace Parker and [Elena Delle Donne] and all of the greats in our league now, so to now see that was a bit eye opening.”

Kyn’s mom continued to express her gratitude on Twitter after the meeting.

“If I had 1000 tongues I couldn’t THANK YOU guys enough,” Hunter tweeted. “My baby met one of her idols and I am forever grateful #MissionAccomplished @_ajawilson22 YOU’RE THE GOAT.”