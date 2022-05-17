Kyrie Irving explains why he requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving has always been that player who marches to the beat of a different drummer and pretty much plays by his own rules. In short, he is not limited by what anybody else thinks. For years, NBA fans have wondered why he requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Irving is finally speaking.

On an episode of “I Am Athlete” which was released on May 16, Irving went in depth about what was going on at the time he requested the trade and his relationship with LeBron James.