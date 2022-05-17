Why Black people need to read accused Buffalo killer’s 106-page manifesto

Payton S. Gendron, the 18-year-old suspect who is accused of killing 10 people in a racially motivated terroristic attack at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, allegedly wrote a 106-page manifesto with a detailed plan of how he planned to carry out his heinous act. The alleged document references racist memes and he mentions he’s a Reddit user. Gendron allegedly live-streamed his mass murder on Twitch.

From the teenager’s extensive research of online conspiracy theories, his own conspiracy theory was that other races were about to wipe out America’s White population.

“If there’s one thing I want you to get from these writings, it’s that White birth rates must change. Every day, the White population becomes fewer in number,” the document read, according to The Mirror.

“To maintain a population the people must achieve a birth rate that reaches replacement fertility levels, in the western world that is about 2.06 births per woman.”

According to the document, and a screenshot posted on Reddit, he believes the “average Black takes $700,000 from taxpayers in their lifetime” and kill White people at a disproportionate rate.

Various screenshots of the alleged manifesto remain on Reddit, where the alleged killer said his interest in 4chan, an online board where all posts and users remain anonymous and ultimately heavily prejudiced, began while bored in May 2020, two months into the COVID-19 lockdown. He saw a live tream of a White man, Brenton Tarrant, attacking a mosque in 2019 and agreed with Tarrant’s reasoning once he read his manifesto. He also began to understand the reasoning behind fellow killers like Dylann Roof.

“These men fought for me and had the same goals I did,” Gendron’s alleged manifesto reads, according to a Reddit screenshot. “It was there and I asked myself: ‘Why don’t I do something?’ “

The alleged manifesto is a must-read for all Black people to understand racism is still vicious among all ages, even the social-media addicted adolescents.

The full 160-page document can be downloaded here.