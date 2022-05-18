Atlanta rapper Lil Keed’s cause of death revealed

On May 13, 2022, Atlanta rapper and Young Stoner Life Records artist Lil Keed, 24, died. At the time there was no official cause of death, but there have recently been clues to what happened.

According to TMZ, a source close to Keed said that the rapper was experiencing severe stomach pain leading in the days before his death, and went to seek medical treatment at a Los Angeles hospital.

Keed was reportedlu struggling with drugs and alcohol for some time, but that changed in the last few months as he started getting clean and sober. Still, his liver and kidneys started to shut down, which led to his death.

Keed’s brother, Lil Gotit, posted on his Instagram Story that he spoke to Young Thug, the leader of YSL, about his death.

“Talked to @thuggerthugger1 yesterday Keed u f—ed him up with this one but … you guarding him through these times and make sure he gone be alright. We da Proud Family can’t nothing stop us,” Lil Gotit wrote.

Young Thug is still in jail as the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office named him and 26 others in a RICO case. He is accused of being the leader of the gang known as Young Slime Life, commonly known as YSL. Keed was not named in the indictment.