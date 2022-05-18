Georgia man released on bond; what happened when he got home

According to the Bibb County coroner, a Macon man accused of murder was released on bond and then was shot and killed hours later.

Damien Felton, 27, was released on a $75,000 bond on the night of May 13. The next morning, Felton was shot and killed outside of his house. The Sheriff’s Office has not identified any suspects or a motive in relation to the death.

Felton was originally in jail on murder charges in the death of 26-year-old Amond Norwood. In May 2021, Norwood’s body was found under a mattress by a man walking near an illegal dump yard. Felton was one of the three people arrested in connection to the death.

Felton was arrested that same month for unrelated gun and drug offenses and was later charged with murder and concealing the death of another.