Nick Cannon’s ex-girlfriend may be pregnant with his 9th child

By Terry Shropshire | May 18, 2022
Model Jessica White (Image source: Instagram – @iamjypsywhite)

Nick Cannon and one of his ex-girlfriends ignited a raging brushfire on social media when the two told their respective Instagram followers they have a big announcement to break to their fans.

Cannon, the multi-hyphenate entertainer who sports multiple children with many mothers, has fans speculating hard that Cannon is about to be a father for the ninth time.


It doesn’t help that, back in April, ex-girlfriend and model Jessica White, mused on IG that she is ready to be pregnant after experiencing a miscarriage in her previous try at motherhood.

Further fueling the postulation is the risqué artwork for Cannon’s new album, Raw & B: The Explicit Nick Cannon Tape, that has the naked White straddling a shirtless Cannon.


Finally, White captioned another shot of the image along with the album’s tracklist, writing: “RAW & B track list. Nick and I have a very special announcement coming Friday,” she said to her 245K IG followers. 

One fan quipped comically that “Lord, she’ll be pregnant next week. 😂😂 nice cover though,” while another said, “love it this be your next baby mama hmmm xoxoxxo.”

Stay tuned.

