What Offset did that left fans wondering if Migos are about to break up

By Malik Brown | May 19, 2022
Offset (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Migos have been one of the most popular rap groups for almost a decade, dropping hit after hit, and originating a flow that many people call “mumble rap.”

It’s not unusual for music groups to break or launch solo careers. Sometimes they find their way back to each other, and other times, not. Migos haven’t had that problem, until maybe now.


On May 18, a social media stalker noticed that Offset had unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram. Apparently, Cardi B had unfollowed the two as well.

When things like this start to happen, some fans and pundits believe that a breakup or bad blood is percolating.


To make things more interesting, Quavo and Takeoff are releasing a new song on May 20 titled “Unc & Phew.” Quavo is actually Takeoff’s real-life uncle.

It’s uncertain if something happened between the group members, or this could be a marketing scheme. Fans of the group are running with the former, and wasted no time voicing their opinions.

Hopefully, this is not the end for the rap group.

 

