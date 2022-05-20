What Chris Brown sent to Rihanna after she gave birth

Rihanna — who had a tumultuous relationship with R&B singer Chris Brown, 33, between 2007 and 2009 — reportedly welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky on May 13 and her ex-boyfriend has seemingly sent his well wishes just hours after the news broke the following Thursday.

He wrote on Instagram: “Congratulations!” and emblazoned the Stories post with emojis of a pregnant woman, a heart, and a pair of hands folded in prayer.

The “Diamonds” singer met Brown in 2005 when they were just entering the music industry before going on to develop a relationship which came to an abrupt halt in 2009 when an argument on the way to the Grammy Awards led to Rihanna becoming a victim of physical violence at the hands of Brown.

A reunion between the pair lasted between 2012 and 2013 before Rihanna dated rapper Drake until 2016 and had a three-year relationship with businessman Hassan Jameel before getting together with rapper A$AP Rocky in 2021 and announcing that she was expecting his baby in January 2022.

On May 19, a source told TMZ: “Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially parents … welcoming a baby boy to the world.”

While there was no news of the baby’s name, the “Umbrella” hitmaker is said to have given birth May 13 in Los Angeles, just days after she was said to have been spotted in public for the last time at a restaurant.

Back in April, the Fenty Beauty founder — who has no other children — graced the cover of Vogue and insisted that pregnancy was not slowing her down and she felt more inclined to say “yes” to things.

“None of the dials are turned down I think I even say yes to more now because I know it will be different on the other side of this. At first I expected some magical change, but really I remain who I am,” she said.