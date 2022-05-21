Saweetie shares that her ambitions have been fueled by this

Saweetie – whose real name is Diamonte Harper – has experienced sexism throughout her life, and she remains determined to prove her doubters wrong.

“I’ve always proved people wrong. I’ve always proved men wrong,” the “Best Friend” hitmaker told Glamor.

“I think that women deal with it, not only in the [music] industry, but in everyday life, you know, not feeling equal or not being respected. So I wouldn’t even put my focus on experiencing it in the industry.

“I’ve experienced sexism all my life, but I think in times like that, it just fuels my ambition to just prove those who may not see me as an equal, wrong.”

Saweetie thinks the concept of feminism has evolved over recent years, and the chart-topping rap star feels “proud” to be a woman. “Feminism’ is a touchy word, but I think that it’s slowly evolved to [represent] a common goal of women being accepted, empowered and equal to everyone on the planet. I’m a proud woman and I love me some pretty b——,” she shared.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Saweetie claimed musicians have it “tough.” The rap star acknowledged that her life and career look to be “glamorous” from the outside – but insisted “a lot of difficult things” happen behind the scenes.

“I just feel like as artists, you know, we have it tough. I feel like we have all the spotlight on us and people think that it’s glamorous when in all actuality there are a lot of difficult things that happen behind the scenes,” the “My Type” hitmaker – who has yet to release her debut album – explained.