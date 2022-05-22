Jeannie Mai Jenkins admits she suffered from deep depression (video)

Jeannie Mai Jenkins, the wife of rap mogul Jeezy, admits that she has suffered from severe depression since welcoming the couple’s first child.

The co-host of “The Real” explained that it got very dark for her during the breastfeeding process for her daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins, who arrived in January 2022.

The 43-year-old said she experienced great difficulty trying to produce enough milk when the infant was hungry.

“All I was doing around the clock — even through my sleep by the way, 24 hours a day — was trying to take my vitamins, drink my tea, chew my gummies, and pump milk,” she said. “And nothing was coming out. It was maybe about an ounce,” Mai Jenkins told her fans on her YouTube page.

“This was really, really, really upsetting. You feel so defeated when your baby’s hungry, you’re not producing enough for the baby. You’re seeing all these commercials and other women and even Instagram showing these amazing pictures of moms bonding with their kids and breastfeeding their babies. [I was] actually just getting really frustrated. You’re reading so many different pieces of advice that aren’t really just helping you see results.”

Admitting that she “got really, really depressed” during the experience, Mai Jenkins admitted that “I started to give up.”

Mai Jenkins eventually solved the milk shortage issue and got over the throbbing pain, thanks to advice from friends and other mothers, for which she is eternally grateful.

“I want to hear so much from everybody out there, and I have so much to learn, so thank you for being patient with my journey. Thank you for not judging me because I am learning, and I am open to learning more.”

Listen to Mai Jenkins’ entire testimony below.