NBA YoungBoy gives fans dire prediction for his life and future

Ultra-popular rapper NBA Youngboy gave a grim outlook about his future in a text exchange with Khris James, who has produced for YoungBoy’s projects including Still Flexin, Still Stepping, and 38 Baby 2.

Out of genuine concern for Youngboy, the producer posted a text exchange between the two on Twitter.

“She say you ain’t s—,”

The producer did not explain who “she” is, but it prompted the 22-year-old Baton Rouge-born Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, to respond with a text that has his vast fan base worried.

“Lol b—- I’m headed to a cell or the grave very soon I wouldn’t give a f— what her or who thought,” he wrote. “ ‘Murder me’ I wish the best for all y’all h— and n—–.”

YoungBoy, who recently changed his moniker to Youngboy Never Broke Again, remains a tortured soul despite his enormous success at the young age of 22. That success includes churning out 100 platinum and gold singles and generating over 10 billion YouTube views. The father of seven children is currently on house arrest in Utah, despite the fact his home is in Houston, after being arrested on a litany of gun and drug charges on the set of a video he was making in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in September 2020.

The rapper is also at war with his record label, Atlantic Records, whom he accuses of trying to wreak havoc on his career by removing music from streaming services.

“I was going No. 1 two weeks straight with a mixtape so they took it down off the charts I don’t give a f— you still can’t stop me,” he claimed during a recent Instagram rant.