Black female sergeant at Fort Hood claims she’s being harassed

A Black female sergeant stationed at Fort Hood military base in Texas has claimed that over the past few days, she has been harassed and targeted.

On May 19, Sgt. Jewell Scott posted a video on Instagram saying that if something happens to her and she ends up dead, the public should suspect foul play.

Sgt. Jewel Scott, who is stationed in Fort Hood army base in Killeen, Texas, has been posting videos saying she believes her life is in danger. After voicing her concerns of issues at the base, they had her arrested and hospitalized.

“Something is telling me that my days are limited,” Scott says. “This isn’t me coming on here telling y’all that I’ll be dead the next day, but I know those people that do end up dead wish they would’ve put something out.”

In her next few videos, Scott seems to be stopped by the police.

“At this point, I feel like these people may be trying to kill me,” Scott said. “They are literally harassing me. They’re at my door again and it is now 3 a.m.”

The III Corps and Fort Hood must have seen the social media posts and posted this statement on their Facebook saying, “We are aware of the allegations and concerns raised by Sgt. Jewel Scott. We take all allegations and misconduct seriously and commanders will investigate and take actions as appropriate. Sgt. Scott is safe and in the care of her leadership …”

On May 22, Scott denied those claims that she was safe and posted an Instagram post that says “THIS IS A LIE! I am NOT in the ‘CARE’ of my LEADERSHIP. The last time I have spoken to my leadership was when they had me illegally arrested by undercovers, and taken to the hospital.”

Social media users have also come to Scott’s defense.

In 2020, 20-year-old Specialist Vanessa Guillen was allegedly killed by another soldier at Fort Hood. Her suspected killer, Specialist Aaron Robinson, reportedly dismembered her body and buried the remains. Robinson shot himself to death as authorities prepared to arrest him. Guillen had reported sexual harassment, but leadership did nothing.