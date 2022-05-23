Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Black female sergeant at Fort Hood claims she’s being harassed

By Malik Brown | May 23, 2022
Image source: Twitter – @ndelriego

A Black female sergeant stationed at Fort Hood military base in Texas has claimed that over the past few days, she has been harassed and targeted.

On May 19, Sgt. Jewell Scott posted a video on Instagram saying that if something happens to her and she ends up dead, the public should suspect foul play.


“Something is telling me that my days are limited,” Scott says. “This isn’t me coming on here telling y’all that I’ll be dead the next day, but I know those people that do end up dead wish they would’ve put something out.”

In her next few videos, Scott seems to be stopped by the police.


“At this point, I feel like these people may be trying to kill me,” Scott said. “They are literally harassing me. They’re at my door again and it is now 3 a.m.”

The III Corps and Fort Hood must have seen the social media posts and posted this statement on their Facebook saying, “We are aware of the allegations and concerns raised by Sgt. Jewel Scott. We take all allegations and misconduct seriously and commanders will investigate and take actions as appropriate. Sgt. Scott is safe and in the care of her leadership …”

On May 22, Scott denied those claims that she was safe and posted an Instagram post that says “THIS IS A LIE! I am NOT in the ‘CARE’ of my LEADERSHIP. The last time I have spoken to my leadership was when they had me illegally arrested by undercovers, and taken to the hospital.”

Social media users have also come to Scott’s defense.

In 2020, 20-year-old Specialist Vanessa Guillen was allegedly killed by another soldier at Fort Hood. Her suspected killer, Specialist Aaron Robinson, reportedly dismembered her body and buried the remains. Robinson shot himself to death as authorities prepared to arrest him. Guillen had reported sexual harassment, but leadership did nothing.

Category:
Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Inmate’s young daughter serenaded by R. Kelly from jail (video)

Russell Westbrook and wife complain of constant death threats (videos)

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion trade blows on social media

Nicki Minaj finally responds to $20M harrassment lawsuit


Will Smith details the practice that helped him become a better actor

Flavor Flav owes whopping amount of child support for his 3-year-old son

Bond denied and trial date set for Gunna