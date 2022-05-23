Kevin Samuels’ family says GoFundMe was fake

The family of the late social media influencer and relationship guru Kevin Samuels said a GoFundMe set up to help with his funeral expenses said it was not approved by them.

A source told TMZ the family did not create the online fundraiser. The GoFundMe link has since been taken down, and the website offered to give the money to Samuels’ family anyway. Samuels’ family declined the offer.

Samuels died at 57 on May 5, 2022, in his Atlanta apartment after complaining about having chest pains, according to a police report.

Samuels, who had over a million followers on both Instagram and YouTube, rose to prominence for his blunt delivery to guests asking for life or dating advice. His television debut on Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” premiered a week after his death.