DJ Duane Powell is excited about the Detroit Diaspora Day Party

DJ Duane Powell is a mixer based in Chicago. Powell will be present at the Detroit Diaspora: Day Party Is King event which will highlight a lineup of exquisite musicians and will feature electronic music that fits the model of the dance music most popular in the city.

Powell talked with rolling out about the Detroit Diaspora party and why people should come out to the event.

What is your experience with the Detroit Diaspora?

I did the first one back in 2017. I’ve been knowing Drake Phifer for around 21 years. He’s always been bringing freshness to Detroit with Urban Organic and cultivating the underground scenes there, so when he first started doing this and asked me to do it, I was excited.

What is your experience with Zana Smith and Amp Fiddler?

I always say to people when I come to Detroit, my visit is not complete if I don’t go to Spectacles. I remember I went there when I came to play at this space, and I literally got off the bus and headed straight to Spectacles. Zana Smith has been a fixture. Every time I’m there, she is such good people. She’s just a Detroit staple, and she takes care of the community. Spectacles is much more than just a retail store, it’s a cultural hub, so I always go visit and support her every time I’m there.

Amp Fiddler is like my big brother. We’ve played on bills together and in various places. We played in Chicago for an outdoor shoot event, where he performed and I played. He’s one of those ones that I’m glad people are finally starting to realize how long he’s been in the game and how influential he’s been on a lot of people. He’s one of the flyer dudes you’ll ever meet and he’s my fashion hero. He’s one of the coolest.

Why do you think people should come out to this event?

First of all, we’re honoring two of Detroit’s legends that have kept the city’s scene alive. Zana Smith and Amp Fiddler are the two people I think about when I think about Detroit. Secondly, each DJ on the bill brings a flavor that I don’t think you’re going to get anywhere. Diviniti has entered her hat into the DJ ring, and I’m excited for that. She has also been a staple in Detroit’s music scene. She’s put out some of the most amazing music herself, working with so many of the dope producers from Detroit. I’m excited to hear her on the decks and I think it’s really exciting to see her being a recording artist for so many years and having put out so many good songs.