Former NFL player knocks out violent United Airlines employee (video)

A video went viral after it showed an aggressive United Airlines employee squaring off against a former NFL player inside the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

One video on social media shows the confrontation in mid-fight. You can see the United worker and a passenger, identified as ex-gridiron star Brendan Langley, laying hands on each other.

As the video demonstrates unquestionably, the United Airlines employee lost the battle of the hands in a landslide. Actually, the worker lost twice over as he was terminated with all deliberate speed for his alleged physical aggressiveness toward a customer.

Another video shows Langley apparently throwing the first punches which prompted the unidentified employee to slap Langley in the face. Langley then puts together a combination of punches and knocks the worker to the ground.

The worker, an employee with United subsidiary United Ground Express, manages to get up, but is wobbly and bleeding. Despite this, however, the worker keeps trying to go at Langley again.

Langley then shouts: “You want some more? You want more?” as United employees rush in to de-escalate the volatile situation.

Langley was arrested on misdemeanor assault charges. On Monday, May 23, 2022, Langley turned to Twitter to explain in a series of posts that he was only defending himself. However, Langley failed to articulate what sparked the verbal altercation and subsequent fight.

u can clearly see soooo many @united employees watching everything unfold while im basically begging for help. craziest part not one of them helped De-escalate the situation! it was like they wanted it to happen. like i had a target on my back — 🥈🥇 (@trllang) May 23, 2022

After the employee was terminated, United Airlines released this statement to the media:

“United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities in their investigation of this matter. United Ground Express informed us that the employee has been terminated.”

