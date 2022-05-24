What happened to a Black former soldier the day after he killed his ex-wife

A Georgia man was wanted after killing his ex-wife and shooting her mother while she was holding her 4-month-old grandchild. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, he has died from a self-inflicted gunshot injury.

Christopher Thomas attempted to commit suicide near Walmart in Dallas, Georgia, on the evening of May 23, and died of his injuries on the morning of May 24.

At around 9:45 p.m. on May 22, 2022, deputies responded to a shooting at a home in Canton. That’s where deputies found 30-year-old Victoria Thomas dead, and her mother, 68-year-old Myrna Garcia, severely injured. Garcia is in critical condition at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Thomas’ two children were inside the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Garcia was holding her 4-month-old grandchild when she was shot. The grandchild was not injured but was also taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital to be evaluated.

Investigators then began to search for Thomas, who fled the scene and was said to be driving a black Kia Sedan.

Thomas was an Army veteran who was enlisted as late as December 2021. Court records show Thomas was arrested just before the New Year for strangling his then-wife, punching her in the face, and sending her to the hospital when was eight months pregnant. Victoria then divorced him and moved in with her mother.