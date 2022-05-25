Black man did the unthinkable to his partner, now he’ll be locked up for life

On May 24, 2022, Donald Eugene Colquitt, 57, was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting and killing his girlfriend in front of a Spalding County church in 2020.

Colquitt was convicted of felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and theft by taking. According to the district attorney for the Griffin Judicial Circuit, the jury found Colquitt guilty on May 23.

In July 2020, Colquitt killed Munteshia Brown in the parking lot of Macedonia Baptist Church in Georgia. After that, he stole the woman’s car, cellphone and purse, and fled to Mississippi.

Colquitt was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The judge tacked on a 20-year sentence for the armed robbery conviction, and an additional five years for the weapons offense.

Deputies found the woman’s body at the church, and investigators were able to locate Colquitt by tracking Brown’s phone. He was then arrested two days after the shooting.

Unfortunately, Colquitt had a history of domestic violence with Brown that went on for years. In September 2019, he stabbed her in a Henry County hotel room and put a mattress over her. In that incident as well, he stole her car, phone and purse.